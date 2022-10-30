Over 100 Students Nabbed Over Leaked Maths Paper

By A Correspondent- Over 100 learners have been arrested for allegedly sharing a leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 1 exam which they sat a fortnight ago.

Investigators have also arrested an undisclosed number of school and exam officials allegedly involved in leaking the paper, The Sunday Mail reported citing national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Authorities are investigating 28 reported cases of exam malpractices linked to the Mathematics paper, according to Nyathi. He said:

Police have arrested 109 pupils for allegedly leaking the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One.

The number of cases linked to that paper has risen from 11 to 28 nationwide.

Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social media and physically to the public.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council’s (ZMSEC) spokesperson Ms Nicholette Dlamini said the ZIMSEC Act would be amended to provide for harsh penalties for exam malpractices. She told The Sunday Mail:

The Zimsec Act will be amended so that we have harsh penalties for illegal access to exam papers, aside from just cancelling the exams.

This includes having additional punitive measures, for example, having the particular learner’s examination results annulled.

Those involved in malpractices will have all their results cancelled and the amended Zimsec Act will have harsh sentences for culprits, apart from cancellation of exams.

Some candidates had access to the Mathematics Paper One earlier, and investigations are still ongoing. Once they have been concluded, we will announce the course of action to be taken.

The Act currently provides for a Level 7 fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year for malpractices such as revealing the contents of an exam to unauthorised persons, unlawful access to an exam and impersonating a candidates.

