Sikhala Celebrates 50th Birth Day In Prison

Spread the love

By- Prison authorities have denied the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairman Job Sikhala’s wife to deliver a 50th birthday cake to the detained Zengeza west lawmaker.

The Zengeza West Member of Parliament, who turns 50 years today has been in prison since June after he was arrested and charged with inciting public violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

In a Twitter post Chamisa described Sikhala, popularly known as Wiwa, as “the citizens’ hero.” He said:

Today Hon @JobSikhala1 turns 50. Sadly, I’ve just heard from his wife that they had baked a bday cake for him but Prison authorities denied the family the opportunity to have the cake delivered to him in prison. Join me in wishing the citizens’ hero a happy birthday. God bless Wiwa!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...