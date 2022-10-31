🟡FREE NYATSIME 16: Hon Job Sikhala & Hon Godfrey Sithole & the other members of the #Nyatsime16 have been jailed without trial for 139 (4 months & 1 week) which is longer than the sentence for the crime they’re accused of but did not commit. They’re innocent. #FreeThemNow pic.twitter.com/Y8UN32M95v