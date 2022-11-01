42-Year-Old Byo Man Dies In Hit And Run Accident

Bulawayo have announced that they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a 42 year old man died whilst admitted at Mpilo Hospital on yesterday after he was hit by an unknown motorist at the intersection of R. Mugabe and First Avenue.

According to the police, the victim sustained serious head injuries as a result of the accident. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

