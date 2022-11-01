ZimEye
🟡WATCH: A veld fire broke out recently in Mt Darwin West,Nembire ward 19 & destroyed houses & properties of more than 12 families. Our change champions led by champion @ceechimbiri2 had to intervene to assist the affected families through the donation of food stuffs & clothes. pic.twitter.com/E4On9zyyPI— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 31, 2022
