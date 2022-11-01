One Down, Three Left For Marry Mubaiwa’s Court Charges

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa who was facing a charge of assaulting her former maid Delight Munyoro was yesterday acquitted by Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye.

Mubaiwa, had through her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, applied for discharge at the close of the State case, arguing that the witnesses in the matter had given conflicting statements, and that the State failed to prove a case against her.

Mapiye upheld Mubaiwa’s application saying the witnesses, could not be trusted, adding that their testimonies were conflicting throughout the trial.

This is the first case Mubaiwa has been acquitted out of four other charges laid against her.

She was convicted of trying to fraudulently upgrade her marriage with Chiwenga; and is also facing attempted murder and money-laundering allegations which are pending at the courts.

During the trial, the complainant (Munyoro) was exposed when she gave conflicting statements under oath, and under cross examination by Mtetwa.

Mubaiwa was accused of assaulting Munyoro when she met her at the school where one of her children is enrolled.

