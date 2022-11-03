Dead Father: Sons On Each Other’s Throats Over Property

A Harare man, who is sharing a house that was left behind by their late father with his younger brother, yesterday approached the civil courts to resolve their unending disputes over the property.

Twibi Kazembe of Mufakose appeared before Civil Magistrate Tamara Chibindi seeking a protection order against his brother Onward Simba for assaulting him and threatening to evict him.

Kazembe claimed that he was being treated like an outsider, yet they shared the same father.

“Onward beats me up every time, telling me that I am not a legitimate son of our late father because we have different mothers,” he said. “He says I should leave the house, yet I was the one staying with our father before he died.”

Kazembe said his brother harassed his wife and recently destroyed her phone because she had recorded a video.In response, Simba refuted the allegations arguing that they only quarrel over electricity and house bills that his elder brother was not paying.

Ms Chibindi granted the protection order and told Simba not to insult, threaten, harass or evict his brother from the family house.-State Media

