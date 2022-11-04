CCC Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa To Implement Reforms

ELECTORAL REFORMS : We continue to demand electoral reforms. One of the key pillars in our #PREPARE is the Credibility of the Voters Roll.

The Voters roll must be timeously accessible & independently audited to enhance transparency, scrutiny, & effective planning on the part of political stakeholders.

The voters’ roll to be used on election day must be authenticated and signed off by all contesting parties, candidates, or their designated agents. This is best

practice in SADC.

Copies of the signed Voters roll (with pictures) must be given to party agents on election day to verify and authenticate voters. Allow for external audit of the voters’ roll by a reputable audit firm agreed upon by all parties.

The voters’ roll must be availed to stakeholders not more than four (4) working days upon request and payment of prescribed fees.

Successfully nominated candidates should be given copies of the voters roll to be used on election day within four (4) days after the sitting of the Nomination Court.

Persons with Disabilities and all voters that qualify for voting assistance must be inscribed on the voters’ roll.

A separate list of persons requiring assisted voting must be availed to polling agents of contesting parties for verification purposes on Election Day.

Transparent updating of the voters’ roll should include stakeholder access to logs, the person making changes on the voters’ roll, when such changes were made and evidence to support the changes.

Stakeholders should be accorded the opportunity to observe and monitor the voters roll de-duplication processes.

The voters’ roll given to stakeholders must have pictures and be formatted in such a manner that allows for audit and planning.

A credible voters’ roll is one of the key issues of avoiding contested elections. We demand Electoral Reforms Now!!!- CCC

