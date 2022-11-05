16yr Old Murdered Over Cellphone

By A Correspondent- Police in Karoi arrested Cephas Banda , lan Murehwa and Langton Mapfura (21) in connection with murder in which a 16 year old juvenile was attacked near Tambawadya Primary School, Chikangwe after being accused of stealing a cell phone.

The incident took place on October 15.

“The victim died on November 1 on admission at Karoi District Hospital,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

The police said that two other unknown suspects are on the run and investigations are underway.

