Daring Harare Woman Sells Hired Car

By A Correspondent| A daring Harare woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a Honda Fit from a car hire in the city before attempting to sell it for US$4 000 to a car dealer on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday police in Harare arrested Barbra Vimbai Chitisuro in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Harare, where she allegedly sold a Honda Fit vehicle (AFS 4457) which she had hired from a car rental company located at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The suspect had hired the car for a week and used a fake vehicle registration book to sell the car for US$4 000 to a Harare car dealer,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police have since recovered the vehicle, which was on display at the car dealer’s garage.

