16-Year Old Girl Murders Boyfriend At A Shebeen In Harare

A 16-year-old Harare girl stabbed and killed a 35-year-old man with a knife Wednesday following a quarrel at a shebeen in Harare’s Hatcliff suburb.

Police said Thursday they have since arrested the girl for murder.

“On 02/11/22, ZRP Borrowdale arrested a 16 year old girl for murder which occurred on 2/11/22 at around 2130 hours at the suspect’s residence at Premier Park, Hatcliffe, Harare.

“The victim, Amos Mhere (35) died on the spot after being stabbed on the chest with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding during a beer drinking spree at a shebeen in Hatcliffe,” police reported via their official Twitter handle Thursday.

Police did not give further details on the shock incident.

Incidents of murder involving teenage suspects are now common in Zimbabwe.

In February this year, a 16-year-old boy ripped his 18-year old friend’s stomach open with a kitchen knife following a quarrel while they were herding cattle in uMguza district, Matabeleland North.

In another incident in March this year, 18-year-old Pasina Nyasha of Gokwe was arraigned before the courts for murdering a fellow villager following an altercation over an empty beer bottle.

