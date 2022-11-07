Manna Resort Fire, Gardners Steal US$2 500 Cash

By- Three gardeners employed at Manna Resort in Harare have been arrested for taking advantage of the fire that gutted the resort and stealing US$2 500 cash.

The three men allegedly took advantage of the incident to steal US$2 500 cash from Netty Musasa’s office.

Zacharia Phiri, Richman Kamusasa and Simon Vhiya are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft.

According to a statement issued Manna Resort CEO on 2 November 2022, part of the Manna Resorts complex was struck by lightning which resulted in a fire.

The fire affected PaSangano Lifestyle Centre and parts of Panzvimbo and Tata accommodation facilities.

