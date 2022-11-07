Mnangagwa Can Be Removed

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF member Sybeth Musengezi has urged young people to unite in the battle against Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s murderous regime.

Musengezi, who insists Mr Mnangagwa is illegitimate, believes the Zanu PF leader can be removed via the ballot box.

Zanu PF hoodlums claim Mr Mnangagwa is invincible.

“If we’re to move forward and fight oppression from despots masquerading as leaders, we need one voice on elections as young people despite political affiliation.

Let’s engage about 2023/28 elections for a Generational Consensus against ED & his lot, our future is at stake here,” Musengezi wrote on Twitter.

