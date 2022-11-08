JUST IN: African Tigress Robbed In Nairobi

Popular Kenyan tourism enthusiast and youtuber Mercyline Masanya commonly known as African Tigress has been robbed of her gold chain while walking in the city of Nairobi.

African Tigress posted the news on her Twitter account with a picture showing scars from the scuffle.

Oh my God, I’m shaking! Someone just dug into my neck and stole part of my gold neck chain . I don’t even know what I’m feeling right now…I’m shaking. Crime in Nairobi is something else. God I hate this city!

