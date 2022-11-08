T Freddy Rape Case BackFires

By- The ex-girlfriend of the controversial preacher and founder of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, Tapiwa Freddy, Rutendo Makuti has filed an application with the Constitutional court challenging the facts of her arrest.

Makuti was arrested after T Freddy said that she lied that he raped her.

T Freddy argued that Makuti wanted to extort him.

Makuti, a radio presenter, Chief Chikwaka (born Witness Bungu) and Gibson Jaji appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who remanded the matter to December 12.

Makuti on Monday filed an application for referral to the Constitutional Court.

In her application for referral, Makuti, told the court that the factual matrix of the application is that she reported Freddy for rape, in which her co-accused testified as witnesses.

She stated that Freddy had the opportunity to cross-examine her on the extortion charges that she is now facing.

It was alleged that the accused (Makuti, Bungu and Jaji) wanted Freddy to pay for allegedly raping Mukati.

Freddy then reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

Freddy was tried for the alleged rape of Makuti and found not guilty in February this year.

In acquitting Freddy, Harare Regional Magistrate Gloria Takundwa said the State failed to prove its case against him after there were several inconsistencies in the testimony of the complainant.

Takundwa said the complainant departed from her material evidence which she gave to the police in her recorded statement.

The magistrate added that the complainant changed her story when giving evidence in court, while her aunt denied having been told of the second alleged rape. | H-Metro

