Grade 5 Byo Girl Kills Self

By A Correspondent- In a sad occurrence, an 11-year-old Bulawayo Grade 5 student committed suicide.

Patience Chishema, a resident of Bulawayo’s Njube area, is said to have taken her own life after an unreported disagreement with her mother.

Mike Chishema, Patience’s heartbroken father, broke the news of her death (38).

Speaking to the daily publication The Chronicle, the bereaved father said he was still in shock as he was trying to come to terms with her death.

l still cannot believe that my daughter is gone, l don’t understand where an 11-year-old gets the idea of hanging herself or how she even knew that hanging is a way of killing herself.”

