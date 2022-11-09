Man Hauled To Court Over Fake Police Report

By A Correspondent- A 29 year old man from Luveve suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing charges of making a false report to the police.

Elias Mamera appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda facing charges of deliberately supplying false information to a public authority as defined in Section 180 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody on $20 000 bail.

Allegations against Mamera are that for the purpose of obtaining any advantage whether for himself or someone he made a false report of a purported theft to the police claiming Clinton Tarugamuchira Muregere, a mechanic, had sold his vehicle which he had left with him for repairs.

It is reported that on 4 September 2022 and at around 6pm, Mamera went to ZRP Bulawayo Central Police Station and made a false report to the effect that on 22 July 2022 he left his motor vehicle, a Honda CRV, to Muregere so that he could fix it.

Mamera went on to state that Muregere, after repairing the motor vehicle perfectly, sold it without his consent.

It is reported that a case of theft of a motor vehicle was then opened and a docket was sent to CID Vehicle Theft Squad in Bulawayo for investigations

Investigations were made and later established that the accused had filed a false report.

It emerged that Mamera had actually sold the vehicle to Muregere and was paid part of the payment and Muregere was still owing him a balance of US$470.

Following that discovery Mamera was immediately arrested and taken to court to answer charges of making a false criminal report.

