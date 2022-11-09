Wedding Called Off As Bride Is Caught Cheating

By A Correspondent- A wedding was called off after the bride-to-be was caught cheating a month before the big day.

The woman was part of the roora squad when the traditional ceremony took place.

Her hope to participate in the wedding as well has been dashed since the wedding has been cancelled.

“Sis got caught cheating on her man who has already paid lobola & they were going to wed next month. My gender 🥹🙌🏽. The worst of it is I was part of the bridal team; no dancing, photoshoot & nice food anymore 😭”

Some social media commentators are of the view that perhaps the bride developed cold feet as the day approached and exposed her cheating to avoid marrying this guy.

Avoider Sphithiphithi @Fuze_Elimhlophe

Didn’t you know that she was cheating as a friend? I think she didn’t want to get married to the guy. Women are good in this cheating thing. She only gets caught if she wants to get caught

Munhu @munhu111

·

Yes he gave up too quick. Didn’t even try kunamatira imba yake and use holy ghost fire to fight the homewrecking man who seduced his wife and destroyed their home. I guess his self esteem ruined everything. Even innocent bystanders missed out on good food and fun.

Palm__Angel🌴😇@yellowSummer23

The more reason I won’t have a bridal team .You are nosy

