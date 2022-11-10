Popular Television Presenter Dies

Metro FM and Daily Thetha anchor Pearl Shongwe has died. She was 35.

“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe,” the newsreader’s family confimed in a statement to News24.

Per the statement, Shongwe died in her sleep. Her body was discovered by neighbours in her Waterfall apartment on Tuesday.

“Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts.”

The family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning, adding that memorial details would be shared in due course.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Shongwe’s career in broadcasting started in 2010, when she worked for youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter.

She went on to work as a floor MC at Silverstar Casino, and as a reporter for SABC Sport. She also lent her voice to the broadcaster’s flagship programs, including a children sport show, Sports Buzz.

Tributes poured in on social media following the news of her death.

“The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family,” read a tweet from the official South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Twitter account.

