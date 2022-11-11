ZimEye
🗳REGISTER TO VOTE: Citizens have the power because they are the majority. A new Great Zimbabwe under the leadership of our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa is loading. Citizens must register vote in their numbers to achieve our national goal. Vote for Change!!! pic.twitter.com/Ui0on8CJNB— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 11, 2022
🗳REGISTER TO VOTE: Citizens have the power because they are the majority. A new Great Zimbabwe under the leadership of our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa is loading. Citizens must register vote in their numbers to achieve our national goal. Vote for Change!!! pic.twitter.com/Ui0on8CJNB