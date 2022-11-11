ZimEye
⛔️ALERT: We have received a report that 20 students from Great Zimbabwe University were involved in an accident on their way from Masvingo after getting registered to vote. 8 are in a critical condition. We wish them a speedy recovery.🇿🇼
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 10, 2022
