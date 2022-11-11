President Chamisa Speaks On Sithole Release From Jail, Pushes For Wiwa Freedom

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the release of Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole from jail as long overdue.

President Chamisa also called for the immediate release of jailed party members.

In a brief statement on Twitter President Chamisa said:

“BAIL GRANTED…TRULY, TRULY THERE IS GOD IN HEAVEN!”

Responding to one 7ven’s comment on the prolonged incarceration of Hon Job Sikhala and the Nyatsime activists, President Chamisa exclaimed:

“Soon!”

7ven wrote:

“Good news! And the others including Job ?”

