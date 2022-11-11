ZimEye
I think from now ngatisaregera @CCCZimbabwe ichiita magathering because vanorovana. We have to protect vana.They will misuse state resources vanhu vakuyenda kuchipatara varovana. No to mapress conferences ane noise.@KandishayaTaura @lilomatic @Varakashi4ED @zanupf_patriots— Hon Tatenda Mavetera (@TateMavetera) November 9, 2022
I think from now ngatisaregera @CCCZimbabwe ichiita magathering because vanorovana. We have to protect vana.They will misuse state resources vanhu vakuyenda kuchipatara varovana. No to mapress conferences ane noise.@KandishayaTaura @lilomatic @Varakashi4ED @zanupf_patriots