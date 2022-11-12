Eto’o Accused Of Spoiling Indomitable Lions Team Selection

Cameroonian Football Federation (CFF) president Samuel Eto’o has been accused by the country’s press of interfering in the selection of the Indomitable Lions’ World Cup sqaud.

Cameroon announced the final squad for the 22nd edition of the global extravaganza in Qatar, at a press conference yesterday.

Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song announced the list of 26 players to do duty in Qatar and bizarrely failed to pronounce some names correctly, fuelling speculation that he did not select some players in the sqaud.

TyC News, a renowned sports publication, reports that there was a time during the press conference, when journalists had to stop Song because the last name of a certain player was not understood.

Song, according to the report, took several seconds to get the pronunciation right after the intervention of a collaborator.

The publication claims the list might have been put together by Eto’o, with some newspapers in Cameroon labelling Song, a ‘puppet of the former Barcelona star.

Issues of higher authorities meddling in the affairs of the Indomitable Lions are not new, as Song was once fired by the country’s President Paul Biya before the World Cup play-off against Algeria, which they went on to win on away goals rule to book a place at the finals.

Cameroon are in Group G, and will kick start their campaign against Switzerland on November 24.

They will then meet Serbia on November 24 before a date with Brazil on December 2.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

