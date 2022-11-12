Trevor Noah mocks Musk On Twitter: On Flight To Mars, He’ll Fire Employees Who’re Bringing The Oxygen

By Showbiz Reporter| Why do South Africans assassinate each other like this? The comedian Trevor Noah on Saturday took down his own countryman, Twitter’s new billionaire owner, over his handling of the microblogging website’s employee base since taking over the company a few weeks ago.

Noah and Musk are both South Africans now living in the land of dreams, US, where each has made a name for himself, as ZimEye reveals.

Trevor Noah on Saturday criticised Musk over how he has reportedly fired half of his employee base only to turn back to re hire many of them after realising his mistake.

Musk was this year bullied into purchasing the company using the courts and he has since struggled to maintain it’s capital value after advertisers quit en masse fearing his controversial views would damage business. Now at a time when Musk needs support especially from his kins, Noah was nothing but savage.

He announced his comical bulletin saying in part: on Friday Elon Musk kicked off his new job as the head of Twitter by laying off …half of the workforce; even firing the bird. It was terrible.. But it turns out Musk got a little ahead of himself because this morning he is reportedly trying to re hire dozens of people that he just fired after realising that he actually needs them. And I’m going to be honest I’m going to put it out there if he’s handling Twitter like this I don’t know how comfortable I would be with this dude going off to Mars; I don’t want Elon walking into my cabin and telling me: Hi guys, it turns out I have fired the team that was bringing the oxygen. But we will be fine if we just stop breathing for 9 months…

