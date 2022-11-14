Husbands Of Married Cheats Killed In Accident Appeal For Help

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The two Glen View women killed in a haulage truck accident in Mazowe recently were the bread winners and their spouses are now appealing for assistance.

Charity Chikuku and Ruth Bandawe died on their way back from Mozambique with their alleged lovers, and their husbands are appealing for help to look after their children.

Chikuka is survived by three children and husband Earnest Takawira, while Bandawe left behind husband Mutizwa Takawira and two children.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...