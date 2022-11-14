What You Need To Know About Property And Housing

Business Correspondent

Three Wingers Enterprises, a Zimbabwean advertising and marketing company, is determined to empower the nation with property ownership and management tips.

The company has a wide audience for anything from chicken selling to a mining.

Three Wingers Enterprises focuses on advertising for

property developers and

mining equipment suppliers as well as

Individuals for a fee.

See housing and property ownership tips below:

1 physical visit to view

2 must have title deeds

3 must be in the name of the seller

4 check if it’s not duel owned

5 check with deeds office if legal claims on the property known as third party interests ( caveat )

6 for stands without title deeds it must have subdivision permit and compliance permit

if subdivision permit is not available it means place is not ready for Tittle deeds and seller is yet to meet certain terms in the subdivision permit

it is advisable for buyer to ask for subdivision permit terms and conditions document to check progress towards meeting terms and conditions in subdivision permit or to assess if he has capacity and provision to meet terms and conditions.

7 check with local authorities for other credits for water and levies ( in some cases water is checked with ZINWA

Also check with electricity suppliers

NB it is advisable to use a lawyer and legal property estates even for relatives or friends.

Fees to pay

Seller pays property gains tax

Buyer pays cost of transfer and administration fee where necessary

Seller pays cost of advertising to whoever is given mandate to sell .

Buyer pays transfer costs

Seller pays all credit owed by property.

For more information contact Three Wingers Enterprises :

0774028830

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

