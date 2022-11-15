William Chinyanga Trial Key Facts Proving Justice Dove’s Worse than Putin And Jury’s Being Mislead To Convict Innocent Man

By Simba Chikanza | The below is a short story on activist William Chinyanga’s trial which I lay out in brief following violation of process under the presiding judge’s hands in what is causing the ongoing killing of activists who include the late Moreblessing Ali.



British Prosecutors twisted my news articles and broadcasts (bullets fired at Nelson Chamisa on 1st Dec 2019) to create charges against the activist and the judge Justice Dove is right now blocking witnesses who are also authors of the cultural poetry Chinyanga uttered, while claiming the well known jests are terrorism.

For over 3 years to date the very same police officers who arrested Chinyanga are literally running away from me whenever I approach them to advise them on what they have since been embarassed in court over, and they have allowed the British tabloids and the ZANU PF newspapers to paint William Chinyanga as a terrorist while deliberately connecting his abstracted jests to Nelson Chamisa, in what the Complainant in the case has even announced on Facebook live video will create an excuse for real physical attacks against Chamisa and his party so that ‘ZANU PF can rule for another 50 years.’ The twisting of facts in both my articles and the well known cultural jests have frightened the Defendant William Chinyanga and left him traumatised to the point that he is now losing his coherence.

Justice Dove has continued to subject Chinyanga to a trial without witnesses knowing fully that he has been manipulated by his govt paid solicitors who he was advised in writing by a health professional are misleading the court. Over 10 language and context witnesses who submitted affidavits have been notoriously blocked from providing their statements.

Even if the jury clears Chinyanga, Justice Dove will need to be proved why he allowed such injustice to happen and I am one of those who will make sure that this misconduct is investigated.

As the narrations reveals, the judge can only be worse than Vladimir Putin, especially if he continues on this path

