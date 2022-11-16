“Never Bed Married Woman”

IS this fellow a serial conman?

Brian Nyakwasha, who appeared on the front page of H-Metro on November 29 last year, claiming he was bleeding through his geni_tals after bedding a married woman, IS AT IT AGAIN.

Nyakwasha, claimed to be a gold panner from the Matopi area in Mt Darwin, back then, and that the woman had lied to him that she was not married.

He claimed the woman’s husband bust them in the act at his (husband) house and took his particulars, and demanded three goats, as compensation. He showed the H-Metro crew his manhood bandaged with what appeared to be a “blood-stained” cloth. Yesterday, Nyakwasha again pulled the same geni_tal bleeding stance, but this time in Rugare, Harare.

He claimed he had slept with a married woman from Mazowe last week.

However, this time Nyakwasha claimed to be from Beatrice, and like in the Mazowe incident, he again displayed his bandaged manh00d, outside Madzibaba Masango’s “surgery.”

Madzibaba Masango is known for his ‘‘back-to-sender’’ prayers.

Rugare residents jostled to catch a glimpse of the man and his “misfortune”, with most of them sympathising with him.

But H-Metro correctly identified him as the same person, whose similar story we published, about 12 months ago.

In an interview, an unsuspecting Nyakwasha again repeated that he is a Mazowe gold panner, but now claimed to be from Beatrice.

Yesterday he identified his alleged lover as Belinda, who he said is married to one Oscar of Glen View.

“I met Belinda in Mazowe four months ago where she was selling some goods,” said Nyakwasha.

“We became friends and ended up having an affair and she would leave some of her goods at my place.

“She did not tell me that she is married and I had unprotected se_xual interc0urse with her last week.

“From that day, my manh00d started discharging blood from time to time.

“I could not sleep yesterday so I phoned Belinda and she directed me to her house in Glen View.

“Her husband Oscar disclosed that he was behind my suffering and demanded three beasts.

“I tried to reason with him for two beasts, but he refused.

“Someone directed me to Madzibaba Masango, but I found his Rugare surgery closed.

“That is why I ended up seeking help from Rugare residents,” he said.

One Rugare traditional healer took Brian to his house claiming he would treat him.

Nyakwasha’s game plan, in which he keeps claiming his manhood has been bleeding since he bedded a married woman, is yet to be ascertained.

— HMetro

