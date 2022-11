BREAKING- Teens Nabbed For Impregnating Girl (9)

By A Correspondent- Two 17 year old boys have been arrested for allegedly abusing and impregnating a 9 year old Bindura girl.

The girl is currently at Bindura Hospital after it emerged that she is 6 months pregnant.

This is a developing story.

