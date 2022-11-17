Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the vacant positions below at Chitungwiza Municipality.
Land Survey Technician
The applicant reports to the Town Planning Manager
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Carry out tachometric surveys
- Carry out no-tittle surveys
- Liaise with the Surveyor General and other Chartered surveyors in the Title Survey of stands
- Advise clients on procedure to be followed when carrying out tittle survey
- Verify cadastral surveys and sign beacon receipts
- Any other duties as assigned by the Town Planning manager
QUALIFICATIONS /REQUIREMENTS
- Higher National Diploma in Survey
- Be a member of council of Land Surveyors of Zimbabwe
- Be able to work under pressure and with minimum supervision
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in public planning environment
- Must be 30 years and above
Roads Superintendent
The incumbent will be reporting to Civil Engineer
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Oversees the administrative daily functions for assigned team and plans road maintenance projects including estimating, securing and scheduling personnel, materials and equipment required in a cost-effective manner develops road district annual maintenance plan to prioritizing, estimating, report writing and preparing reimbursable service agreements
- Overseeing construction activities and making sure that they are completed according to schedule and within budget parameters
- Inspects existing roads, identify potential problems and determine corrective action required prepare related reports based on identified issues and assign priority ranking for budgetary consideration
- Prepares correspondence, establishes and updates project management documentation, reviews spreadsheets reports, permit plans and other documents and performs other administrative duties using a personal computer
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Ability to evaluate blueprints for construction
- Ability to operate departmental equipment, including, but not limited to, truck, loader, road grader, backhoe mower, cement mixer and power tools
- Ability to read and interpret maps, manuals, budgets and schematics
- Ability to make decisions independently
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Strictly holder of Higher National Diploma in civil Engineering
- BSc/B.Eng. (Hons) Degree in Civil Engineering an added advantage
- Must be registered with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe in the field of Civil /Structural engineering
- At least five (5) years proven relevant experience
- Proficiency in ARCGIS, AutoCAD civil designer, Microsoft project
Conditions of service and benefits
These will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates
Applications in own handwriting, accompanied by five (5) copies of detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of relevant qualifications, should be addressed to The Acting Town Clerk not later than 30th of November 2022.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted