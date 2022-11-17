Vacancies At Chitungwiza Municipality

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the vacant positions below at Chitungwiza Municipality.

Land Survey Technician

The applicant reports to the Town Planning Manager

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Carry out tachometric surveys

Carry out no-tittle surveys

Liaise with the Surveyor General and other Chartered surveyors in the Title Survey of stands

Advise clients on procedure to be followed when carrying out tittle survey

Verify cadastral surveys and sign beacon receipts

Any other duties as assigned by the Town Planning manager

QUALIFICATIONS /REQUIREMENTS

Higher National Diploma in Survey

Be a member of council of Land Surveyors of Zimbabwe

Be able to work under pressure and with minimum supervision

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in public planning environment

Must be 30 years and above

Roads Superintendent

The incumbent will be reporting to Civil Engineer

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversees the administrative daily functions for assigned team and plans road maintenance projects including estimating, securing and scheduling personnel, materials and equipment required in a cost-effective manner develops road district annual maintenance plan to prioritizing, estimating, report writing and preparing reimbursable service agreements

Overseeing construction activities and making sure that they are completed according to schedule and within budget parameters

Inspects existing roads, identify potential problems and determine corrective action required prepare related reports based on identified issues and assign priority ranking for budgetary consideration

Prepares correspondence, establishes and updates project management documentation, reviews spreadsheets reports, permit plans and other documents and performs other administrative duties using a personal computer

CORE COMPETENCIES

Ability to evaluate blueprints for construction

Ability to operate departmental equipment, including, but not limited to, truck, loader, road grader, backhoe mower, cement mixer and power tools

Ability to read and interpret maps, manuals, budgets and schematics

Ability to make decisions independently

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Strictly holder of Higher National Diploma in civil Engineering

BSc/B.Eng. (Hons) Degree in Civil Engineering an added advantage

Must be registered with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe in the field of Civil /Structural engineering

At least five (5) years proven relevant experience

Proficiency in ARCGIS, AutoCAD civil designer, Microsoft project

Conditions of service and benefits

These will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates

Applications in own handwriting, accompanied by five (5) copies of detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of relevant qualifications, should be addressed to The Acting Town Clerk not later than 30th of November 2022.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

