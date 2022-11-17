Zim Now A Tin Pot Republic- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is now a tin pot Republic as a result of rampant violation of human rights, corruption and looting of State resources.

Hon Biti slammed the illegitimate regime for misleading the nation during the November 2017 coup.

Since rising to power during the coup, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has not achieved anything positive, according to Hon Biti.

“On 14 Nov 2017 Army Tanks rolled out of barracks &slid across Zim s pothole weary roadsIn the early hours of 15 Nov 2017 it was self evident that a coup was underway.Since then there has been a massive deterioration in the political, economic & rule of law fabric of Zimbabwe.

5 years later Zim is a tottering tin pot where the human rights space has dramatically shrunk.

The arrest of Job Sikhala,the prosecution of senior leaders , journalists & others , the weaponization of the law, the enactment of fascist laws eg the PVO bill ,the rise of corruption,” Hon Biti argued.

