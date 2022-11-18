ZimEye
Hearty congratulations to @Cde_Ostallos for performing so well on the world stage introducing @BarackObama . You have done #Zimbabwe , the young people of our nation, your family and @CCCZimbabwe proud. https://t.co/8Wh81q9zO9— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) November 18, 2022
