Drink With Caution, Police Warn Community Members

A teacher at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo reportedly died in his sleep after allegedly drinking “too much hot stuff” at a shebeen in Cowdray Park suburb.

Benwell Mudanwa (45) who has not been going to work since he was serving suspension for allegedly being found drunk during working hours reportedly gulped a bottle of Cane Spirit on Sunday last week.

It is reported that on the day in question and at around 6pm, Mudanwa left his home to go drinking with his friends at a shebeen in Cowdray Park suburb.

At around 7pm his wife received a phone call informing her that her husband had collapsed after drinking a bottle of hot-stuff.

“His wife rushed to the shebeen and found him lying on the floor breathing with difficulty and she picked him up before taking him to their home. She left him lying on their bed and went to sleep at her parents’ place,” said the source.

When she returned the following morning, she found him dead.

“His wife reported the incident at Cowdray Park police post where the police called an ambulance crew which attended the scene and confirmed his death. Following that his lifeless body was ferried to hospital for post-mortem,” the family member said.

In a related incident another Bulawayo man Oscar Sibanda (37) died last week on Saturday after he allegedly drank too much Cane Spirit at his home in Makokoba suburb.

According to his younger brother, after drinking the hot stuff, Sibanda started coughing excessively.

“He retired to bed and when I later went to check on him, he was breathing with difficulty and after that I phoned an ambulance and its crew pronounced him dead upon arrival,” the younger brother said.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed both incidents and discouraged community members particularly imbibers from taking too much hot stuff.

— BMetro

