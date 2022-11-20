Headman, Teacher In Soup Over Stock Theft

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A headman in Mudzi, a teacher and their accomplice are in trouble after they allegedly hired a self proclaimed prophet to cleanse the home of a senior citizen before stealing seven cattle from him as payment to the prophet.

The trio Kahiya Proffessor (52) (headman), Charlse Tsepayi (55) (teacher) and Itai Tsepayi (44) appeared before Mutoko magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.

They were granted $30 000 bail each.

The state alleged on November 6 the trio hired prophet Taurai Muzondiwa to cleanse Benjamin Kahiya’s house.

They promised to pay him with seven cattle and he spent the whole night exercising his duty.

In the morning the trio led him to Kahiya’s cattle and stole the stock worth US$2800.

Muzondiwa’s lucky ran out when he wanted to change the ownership of the cattle.

Fearing arrest he fled to Mozambique and he is currently on the run.

Richard Mbambe and Chipo Munemero prosecuted.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...