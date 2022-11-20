Mugabe Artefacts “Missing” At Museum Of African Liberation

By A Correspondent- Late former President Robert Mugabe’s artefacts are not part of the fascinating array of Zimbabwe liberation heroes’ war relics currently on display at the much-hyped Museum of African Liberation in Harare amid signs the late leader’s family could be deliberately keeping the vestiges from a project so passionately spearheaded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This emerged Wednesday during a media tour of the multi-million dollar pan African venture still under construction on the slopes of a mountain just adjacent to the National Heroes Acre.

The Museum of African Liberation is one of the country’s most ambitious projects run in collaboration with emerging pan-African think tank, Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK).

On display are late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s famous animal skin hat, walking stick, personal rifle, diplomatic passport, and tape recorder.

Also on display are late former Vice President Simon Muzenda’s hacksaw, walking stick and half-moon, among other artefacts.

Late ZANLA commander Josiah Tongogara’s personal pistol and military fatigue are also on display as does Leopold Takawira’s trunk, radio set, rattler and rosary.

But what is conspicuously missing are artefacts belonging to Mugabe, a man credited for steering the country’s freedom pursuit to its final day of white colonial rule and becoming the nation’s founding leader then.

Mnangagwa called on families to donate artefacts of liberation war heroes for display at the museum when he laid the foundation stone for the project.

Museum of African Liberation CEO Kwame Muzawazi tried to play down sentiments Mugabe’s family could have ignored Mnangagwa,

He said the museum waits for families of departed heroes to voluntarily surrender the relics as a means of preserving the war luminaries’ history and national heritage.

“Tongogara died almost 40 years ago, Nkomo died nearly 20 years ago, Muzenda died almost 20 years ago. Mugabe only died some four years ago,” Muzawazi told ZimLive.

