Grandpa Forces Self On Mentally Challenged Woman

AN 86-YEAR-OLD Makoni grandpa who was caught red-handed as he was s_3xually abusing a mentally challenged woman (22) was jailed six years for the offence.

Katesi Mamvura of Nzvimbe Village was convicted by Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, after pleading not guilty to the offence.

Mamvura denied the charges saying he was caught just before the act.

However, he was convicted after a full trial and sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Three years were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba said the senior citizen took advantage of the absence of the complainant’s mother to abuse her.

“The complainant is mentally challenged. On April 17, the complainant was left at home, together with her sister while their mother travelled to Harare for the Easter church service.

“Mamvura went to the complainant’s homestead and found her alone. He escorted her to a nearby bush where he rap_ed her. While Mamvura was busy abusing the complainant, her sister arrived at the scene.

“Mamvura left in a huff and left the two sisters at the scene,” said Mr Makamba.

“A police report was made, leading to Mamvura’s arrest,” he said.

— Manica Post

