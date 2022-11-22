Pangolin Smuggling Duo Arrested In SA

By A Correspondent- Two Zimbabweans aged 32 and 43 are expected to appear at the Musina Magistrates Court after they were found in possession of a pangolin and an elephant tusk worth R1 million at the Beitbridge Border Post.

“The suspects were arrested on Friday 18 November 2022,” Ledwaba said.

“The suspects were arrested following a sting joint operation by Saps members comprising the Crime Intelligence Unit, Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, Beitbridge Task Team joined by members of South African National Defence Forces and Wildlife Centre after information was received about individuals in possession of protected species who had just crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe using a boat.”

The pair was apprehended around 1200 hours along the western borderline.

