Zimra Officer Robbed In Beitbridge

A 35-year-old Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) customs officer was early on Monday attacked and injured by two unknown who robbed him of R2 000, clothes and a computer.

Mr Eugene Madambi commonly known in the local social circles as Zola was stabbed and seriously injured after trying to fight the robbers near his house in the low-density suburb.

It is reported that the customs officer was on his way from a local pub when he met the assailants at around 4 am.

As a result, he sustained a deep cut on the left side of the abdomen and head injuries and has been taken to Bulawayo for further medical attention.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district chief superintendent (Dispol) Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

“The matter is still under investigation and we are yet to make any arrests,” he said.

“So far, we have established that the complainant had been drinking beer at one of the local bar on Sunday evening, when he decided to go home around 4 am on Monday.

“He was travelling in his own vehicle alone and along the way he noticed a silver Honda Fit that was trailing him which suddenly stopped in front of his car when he was about to get to his house.”

Chief Supt Nyongo said the suspects approached, indicating that they had brought a cell phone that Mr Madambi had left at the bar.

As he tried to check for the cell phone, they asked him to come out of the vehicle, but he resisted and one of the assailants grabbed him by the neck and the other went through his pockets and took R 2000.

The other men hit Mr Madambi on the head with a blunt object and they searched his vehicle and took a US$480 laptop, a fleece blanket and some shoes worth R2 500.

Mr Madambi was assisted by a security guard and he was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police.

The incident comes a few weeks following the kidnapping of four Zimra customs officers in Musina, South Africa by a gang that released them after getting a ransom from their relatives.

-State Media

