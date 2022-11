Star FM DJ Fired Over Unprofessional Conduct

Spread the love

Zimpapers Limited owned Star FM Disc Jockey, DJ Mbale has been fired from the station amid reports of serious complaints from up and coming artists over his unprofessional conduct.

According to Star FM, the station parted ways with DJ Mbale over “various issues”.

Meanwhile, social media is awash with artists complaining over his handling of their affairs.

“Dj Mbale Starfm Mangungundengu Tv Bata vapfanha zvakanaka zvaurikuita vapfanha hazvisirizvo maComplaints atirikuona paSocial media usavharire vapfanha kurira paRadio kana wawana mukana wekuridza pamhepo simudza vapfanha,” said one Phabb Bad Company Muzik Zimbabwe.

“Dj Mbale you can block me from all your pages but i won’t keep quiet on your dirty dealings mudhanzi ku Radio uko, it’s been long vanhu vachikusiya, i repeat again pakatanga kurira Zimdancehall taisakuziva, saka hauna chaunoziva mudhanzi gara pasi iwewe, anokupa mbiri ndisu se ghetto ende ndisu tinokupedza futi page rako kusvika rava rema skiti seramai titi..,” said another DopeQueen Worldwide.

There were also reports that he was rude to artists as revealed in the chat below;

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...