Ruthless Spain Tear Apart Costa Rica

Spain began their World Cup campaign with a display of total dominance as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 to provide an early statement about their tournament credentials.

Kick-off came only hours after Japan had pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Germany in the other game in Group E but there was never any possibility of another upset at Al Thumama Stadium, with Luis Enrique’s side in complete control from the outset.

Dani Olmo (11) and Marco Asensio (21) scored their first two goals, with former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres adding the third from the penalty spot (31), then notching his second of the night with a low finish soon after half-time (54).

Barcelona midfielder Gavi, the youngest player to play for Spain at a World Cup at 18 years and 110 days old, then became the youngest scorer in the competition since Pele in 1958 with a sublime volleyed finish from Alvaro Morata’s pass for the fifth goal (74).

There was still time for substitutes Carlos Soler (90) and Morata (90+2) to get in on the act, with Costa Rica unable to offer anything in response, failing to even muster a shot on goal as Spain, seeking a repeat of their 2010 World Cup triumph, enjoyed a record 82 per cent share of the possession.- Sky Sports

