Chakwera Throws Deputy Under The Bus

By-Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima has been arrested on allegations of accepting a bribe from a government contractor.

According to Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chilima accepted $280 000 (£230 000) from a British businessman “and other items” in exchange for awarding government contracts.

The contracts related to armoured personnel carriers, food rations, and water cannons.

Chilima has appeared in court but has not commented on the charges.

In June, he was stripped of his powers when he was first accused by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Chilima faces six charges relating to corruption.

The British businessman, named as Zuneth Sattar, was arrested in the UK in October last year and is now on bail. He denies the allegations.

Sattar is accused of using connections with senior Malawi government officials and politicians to fraudulently obtain contracts to supply goods and services.

Chilima was elected Malawi’s Vice President in 2020 when he was the running mate of President Lazarus Chakwera. | BBC News

