Indomitable Lions Fall In Qatar

Spread the love

Day four at the World Cup kicked off with a 1-0 victory for Switzerland over Cameroon in Group G, thanks to Breel Embolo’s second half strike.

After early periods of pressure from the African side – lead by former Stoke City striker Eric Choupo-Moting – the Swiss should have been ahead before the break, with Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi squandering headed chances.

They eventually took the lead as Embolo netted against the country of his birth, refusing to celebrate as a mark of respect.

Cameroon struggled from that point on to get back in the game and Murat Yakin’s side saw out a 1-0 victory that will stand them in good stead ahead of tricky group games to come, against Brazil and Serbia.- Evening Standard

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...