Lawyers Unite To Create Lawyers4ED

Spread the love

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | OPINION | Never in the history of politics did a president attract such love and popularity as the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa passionately known as ED by his supporters. In political studies, surveys have been conducted in order to construct historical rankings of the success of the presidents.

Lawyers for ED formed. ONE WORD FOR THESE SOLICITORS! pic.twitter.com/GLNbeuYrJu — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 25, 2022

Ranking systems are usually based on surveys of academic historians and political scientists or popular opinion. The scholarly rankings focus on presidential achievements, leadership qualities, failures and faults. Popular-opinion polls typically focus on recent or well-known presidents. Zimbabwe has had three President’s so far.

Which are 1. Josiah Zion Gumede, GCLM, MBE was the first and only president of the self-proclaimed, and internationally unrecognised, state of Zimbabwe Rhodesia during 1979, before Rhodesia briefly reverted to British rule until the country’s independence as Zimbabwe in 1980. He died in 1989. He is very little known. Many people will not even remember him. So he was never popular. 2 We then had Robert Gabriel Mugabe who was born on the 21 February 1924 and sadly died on the 6 September 2019. Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017.

Now we have Emerson Dambudzo MNANGAGWA whose name has become synonymous with Development. MNANGAGWA has no doubt become the most popular leader of a nation whose people have stampeded to identify with him and his development. During his first term MNANGAGWA has attracted several people and groups to him. We now have so many groups for ED.

Lawyers who are naturally game changers in Politics have come up with a strong determined group called Zimbabwe Lawyers For Economic Development. (ZILFED) The vision of the learned friends was expounded by counsel Svinurai Dawn Chikore and Counsel Govenor PENDEI. Together they came up with a strong learned force behind the President an endorsement which has never been done by lawyers before.

People with different opinions have questioned why Lawyers can form an organisation in support of a President. The move by these Patriotic Lawyers is not a strange one. In all democracies lawyers take an oath to serve as lawyers.

The road to becoming a practicing attorney in America is a long and arduous one. Every lawyer in the country must be sworn in and take their state’s oath of attorney. This ceremony may seem traditional and mundane, but it has never been more important. This oath binds each attorney to certain professional obligations and requires them as lawyers, to faithfully uphold and support the laws of our state and our country. Taking an oath is a solemn attestation of the truth or inviolability of one’s words. We ask new attorneys to take an oath on the day they receive their licenses and as a condition of that license.The words in that oath are a mandate to all attorneys that they practice with professionalism, integrity, and respect.

The lawyers in many countries sweat to support their country and defend the Constitution of their country.

They further swear to faithfully discharge the duties of an attorney, and to conduct oneself with integrity and civility.

It should be understood by those who are less patriotic and did not understand the power and the force pushing PENDEI and Svinurai and all learned colleagues in the team, that The Lawyer’s Role in a Contemporary Democracy, is Promoting Social Change and Political Values,

Lawyers represent a call to discuss the nature of democracy itself in a patriotic way for the best interest of the country. Lawyers always stand for the Alternatively, it might employ the freedoms commonly associated with liberal democracies, such as free speech and equality. Unless lawyers become patriotic their practice will be in vain. Lawyers are the engine of social development because of their status, they have unique obligations to support law reform enhancing individual rights and open, representative government and support Economic Development (ED).

The inugral meeting of ZILFED was held on the 19th of Nov at Masvingo polytechnic college. The place was a befitting place to give the wall the strength and the symbol of the group.

The guest speaker at the inaugural was none other than the Minister of State and devolution the honourable Comrade Ezra Chadzamira.

The minister who was on the ground running to oversee other developmental issues graced the event momentarily as he was flying the flag for the vision 2030.

He left the great task on the shoulders of the director in his office to read the Speech and to cement the meeting.

The minister showed gratitude for the lawyers choice of Masvingo as its venue for the inaugural meeting.

The meeting of the learned friends for ED used the occasion to elect the National Board of Directors the national executive and heads of provincial executives.

ZILFED is not leaving any one behind in search of Economic Development so they elected heads of law students execitives at all law training institutions in Zimbabwe.

ZILFED is not only limited to lawyers in Zimbabwe it stretched its glorious hands to the Diaspora where a head of Diaspora Executive was elected.

ZILFED went on to discuss and outline activities and tasks to be done in the near future.

Lawyers are always learned and have their way guided by objectives. So the Objectives of ZILFED as they appear in the Trust Deed are tabulated as

1 to promote participation of lawyers in issues of economic development

2.contribute to the five million voters for ZANU PF in 2023. This is because the lawyers believe that there is no need to change a winning team. There is an obligation for lawyers to promote continuity in governance and to promote Economic Development.

3.promote culture of dialogue as opposed to confrontation between lawyers and the state and the party and other stake holders.

4.demystify allegations that there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe. Lawyers understand the law better than those who demonise Zimbabwe alleging that there is no Rule of Law in Zimbabwe.

5.demystfy allegation that government is comiting human rights abuses on its citizens.

6.advocation for the removal of sanctions and explaining the impact of sanctions to general Zimbabweans.

7.discourage spread of unfounded alegations and misleading information meant to tarnish the image of the country and ZANU PF.

8.discourage incitement of violence and public dishamorny by lawyers in Zimbabwe. To come up with a patriotic and responsible legal fraternity.

9.to champion for the empowerment of lawyers.

The list of the appointed executives.

*National Board/ Executive*

1.*Chairpersons*: Governor Pendei, Svinurai Dawn Chivore

2.*Secretary General*: Tinashe Mbala

Deputy SG: Yeukai Maxine Phiri

3. *Treasurer* : Abide Shumba

4 *Social Media Coordinator* : Tanya Chirinda

5.*Spokesperson*: Prince Mahembe

*Deputy Spokesperson* :Jonas Nyasha Nyaradzai

6.*Organising Secretary* : Gift Kakome

*Deputy OS* : Margaret Kangara

7.*Committee Member* : Noel Muranda

*Provincial Chairpersons*

1. *Masvingo*: Josias Mandevere

2. *Harare*: Richard Benza

3. *Mash West* : Blessing Makaripe

4.*Manicaland*: Nicholas Nhambura

4. *Mat South* :

5. *Byo* :

6. *Mat North* :

7. *Midlands* : Usher.T. Taruwona

8. *Mash East*:

9. *Mash Central* :

Head of Diaspora Executive

1.Dr Masimba Mavaza

It was a privilege for many delegates at the inaugural meeting to participate in the function with the galaxy of leaders from the legal fraternity, the judiciary, the Bar and the field of legal education. Mr PENDEI urged lawyers to take pride in all of the accomplishments that have brought them to today. “We all know what tremendous effort it takes to complete law school and pass. Lawyers have the authority to practice law. With this authority comes responsibility. Some say “law is about fees, fees, fees.” We disagree. Law is about service and the responsibility to serve.

the continued existence of a free and democratic society depends upon recognition of the concept that justice is based upon the rule of law grounded in respect for the dignity of the individual and the capacity through reason for enlightened self-government. Law so grounded makes justice possible, for only through such law does dignity of the individual attain respect and protection.

Without it, individual rights become subject to unrestrained power, respect for the law is destroyed, and rational self-government is impossible.

Lawyers, as guardians of the law, play a vital role in the preservation of society. The fulfillment of this role requires an understanding by lawyers of their relationship with, and function in, our legal system. A consequent obligation of lawyers is to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct.“Ideas, ideals, and great conceptions are vital to the system of justice, but it must be more than that—there must be delivery and execution.

On this basis Zimbabwean lawyers come together to pursue Economic Development and allow the prevailing peace and freedoms to prevail.

[email protected]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...