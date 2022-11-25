Mai Titi Pulls Joke Out Of Mentally Ill Ceiling Man

By A Correspondent- The comedienne, who has a history of unsuccessful marriages, chose to make fun of Grant Mashasha, who authorities claim is mentally ill.

The 39-year-old is the son of a Chitungwiza lady, Gogo Plaxedes Mashasha, who spent many days with her husband’s body.

Mashasha was discovered lurking in their home’s ceiling.

He is thought to have been trapped in the ceiling for 14 years.

Mai TT, whose last marriage to Tinashe Maphosa lasted only five months, opted to include Grant’s name into her comedy.

She implied that he may be the ideal partner for her while taking another jab at Tinashe.

In her Facebook post, Mai TT said:

“Mondisiirawo murume we muceiling ndouya ndichimuroora.

“I think I found my soul mate asiri wemumastreets asingazive zvakawanda wanda.

“Plus haana madrama emabhebhi aingove reserved ari muceiling hake achitamba nemakonzo,” she said.

Now, that’s SHAMEFUL.

Unlike Tinashe Maphosa, who left Mai TT in debt, she believes Grant will give her a fresh start in relationships.

“Haana zvikwereti plus haabe, haakwenye futi,” she said.

“Tell him to wait for my return,” she said.

She signed off the message referring to herself as “Mrs Ceiling”.

All this could have been funny if Grant was not a victim, who appears to have been driven to his current state by the sins of his mother.

Especially against a background where the police have even classified him as a mental patient.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, provided that reference when he revealed what might have happened at the Zengeza House of Horror.

“She (Gogo Mashasha) was going for a church service in Zengeza 2. The husband was paralysed and bed-ridden.

“He suffered a stroke sometime in 1992 and the condition worsened in 2010 and he became paralysed. When the wife returned home on the same day, she found her doors locked from inside. She claimed to have slept outside and later decided to break down the door on November 21 at around 8am.

“She could not locate her mentally ill son Grant and lodged a police report.

“Police attended the scene and after searching the house, they found the mentally ill son in the ceiling.

“They had to break the roof and ceiling in order to retrieve the MENTALLY ILL son,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Yesterday, Mai TT felt he was someone she could build her comic empire on.

