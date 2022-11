World Cup 2022 Update: Halftime Senegal 1 Qatar 0

Sports Correspondent

P. Dia has scored a crucial in the first half as the Lions of Teranga seek their first win at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Senegal lost 0- 2 in their opening match against the Netherlands in Group A.

In the match Senegal lacked the firepower upfront and star forward Sadio Mane’s absence affected the African champions’ rhythm.

