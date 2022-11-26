ZANU PF Wiped Out By Chamisa’s CCC Next Year

The Hard Political Talk with “Conquering Lion, Change Champion” Paddington Japa Japa.

SUBJECT; ZANU PF GOVERNMENT TO FACE MASSIVE ELECTION DEFEAT BY CHAMISA’S OPPOSITION CCC, COME JULY 2023 GENERAL ELECTION JAPA JAPA SAYS.

The President of Zimbabwe Centre For Equal Opportunities (ZCEO),aspiring CCC Member of Parliament for one of Harare Constituencies,”Change Champion”,Conquering Lion, Paddington Japa Japa has categorically stated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa,s Zanu Pf lead Government is going to be wipped off the Zimbabwean Political History and Land scape by Chamisa,s Oppostion CCC Party.The Socio-Political and Economic situation obtaining in Zimbabwe currently is pointing to a landslide election victory for the brandy new Citizens Coalition for Change, under the leadership of the vibrant,energetic, indefatigable,fearless,God fearing, youthful Leader by the name Nelson ” Wamba dia Wamba” Chamisa.This time Chamisa is going to win the election again with a bigger margin.The regime has run out of all the tricks which it has been using to rig previous elections.

The People of Zimbabwe are now sick and tired of fake and empty promises from the out of all sorts brutal regime, that has displayed the highest propensity and insatiable appettite to corruption,reppression,dictatorship and denying Zimbabweans with different Political views or opinion, political space to Campaign freely.The Regime thrives on violence,repression,dictatorship,human rights abuses and rigging of elections to remain in power.This time the Oppossition CCC Leadership has learnt,mastered and researched sufficiently on how to counter and twart any attempt to rig elections in future.

It is believed the Regime does not rig the election at Constituency Polling centre or District Command Centre,No, not at all,the actual rigging is done at the National Command Centre,at (RTGH) Rainbow Tourism Group Hotel formerly Sheraton Hotel.The rigging is done when all the counted and verified votes are being uploaded into the main Server, which keeps all the statistics and election figures.When uploading the figures from all Constituency Polling Centres,Districts and Provincial Command Centres, it is believed the rigging starts when the tarbulated and verrified results are uploaded into the main Server by IT Specialists from the (CIO) Central Intelligence Organisation and (MID) Millitary Intelligence Department employed by ZEC as election officers.The IT Personnel uploads totally different results from what is obtained from Constituency ward polling centres, especially for the Presidential results.A good example is what happened in the recently held rigged Kenyan Election,we learnt a lot as the Oppossition about how rigging is done when uploading figures into the main Server.

The difference between Zimbabwe and other African Countries is that there is Democracy,and respect of the rule of law in other countries as opposed to Zimbabwe.In Zimbabwe Constitutional rights are oppenly infringed upon and no one is prepared to intervene or offer assistance to the oppressed.The International Community especially UN,EU,AU and SADC are sick and tired of Zimbabwean Politics,they are now just watching helplessely as the Zanu Pf Regime continue with its oppressive and abusive methods.As i write this Article Job Sikhala,Godfrey Sithole and 15 other CCC Political acitvists have been languishing in Chikurubi maximum prison for 150 days for a crime which they never committed.The Regime uses Draconic pieces of Legislation eg MOPA,AIPA,CPEA under the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, enacted by a Parliament and Senate Dominated by Zanu Pf MPS.These MPS are aided by 60 other MPS and Senators donated to Bishop Abel Muzorewa Incarnate “Douglas Tongesayi Mwanzora, by the compromised Zimbabwean Judiciary Service Commission, lead by the unconstitutionally appointed Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

WHAT THE OPPOSITION CCC MUST DO AND LOOK OUT FOR IN NEXT YEAR,S ELECTION;

-CCC must field three or more Election Agents at every Polling Centre throughout the Country x roughly 12 200 polling centres= around 30 000 trained polling Agents required.

– CCC must hunt for sufficient funding to sufficiently pay those Agents, so that they cannot be bribed by Zanu Pf.

– CCC Agents must not leave the ballot boxes unattended even for a second.

– CCC Agents must be Mobile with Motor Vehicles and Cellphones with Whats App and Cameras to take pictures immeadiately after announcement and posting of results on the wall by Presiding Officers.

-CCC must have their own Election Observers who shall Monitor closely all the goings on within the polling Area.

-CCC must have its own Command Centre for Parallel Tarbulation of all Election results.

-immeadiately after ZEC Announcement of results, CCC Election Directorate must compare all results from each polling centre to see if the results are matching,any descrapancy must urgently be raised with ZEC for correction, or challenged at the Electoral Court.

-ZEC Results and CCC Election Directorate results must tally,there must never be found any differencies since the results shall be coming from one Source.

– When making a Court Challenge for rigged Election results, CCC must make sure that all the V11s and V23s,are in Order.

-A Court a Quo is a Court of evidence,you cannot go to Court without toungible evidence,you cant Generalise evidence in Court, before a Judge.We all learnt a good lesson from the recently held Kenyan Election.

-CCC must demand for Legal Access to the Main Server after announcement of the Election Results, so as to compare the Results announced by ZEC, what will be in the Main Server and what CCC has.

I tell you if all the abovestated processes are religiously followed,there is no doubt Chamisa,s CCC shall get a Landslide Election Victory come July 2023.

Zanu PF has long been rejected by the People of Zimbabwe as a rulling Government ever since 2008,they impose themselves on the People.They have failed dismally to rescucitate the falling economy, to stop corruption,they incite Political violence. Billions of United States Dollars are being siphoned out of the Country every hour in shaddy secret deals.Violence is being pepertrated against opposition CCC Members daily.Job Sikhala an Honourable MP,Lawyer and Businessmen is being denied bail for no crime committed.Zanu Pf knows Sikhala,s capability when it comes to campaigning, that is why they are keeping him in jail.

Zimbabwean Youths please register to vote the future of Zimbabwe as a Country lies in your hands.!!!

THE AUTHOR OF THIS ARTICLE PADDINGTON JAPA JAPA IS A -NATIONAL COUNCIL AND NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEMBER CCC.

-BUSINESSMAN.

-CIVIC SOCIETY LEADER.

-SOCCER ADMINSTRATOR.

-EVANGELIST AND TEACHER OF GOD,S WORD.

-ASPIRING CCC MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT.

-HOLDER BSC HONOURS PSYCHOLOGY DEGREE!!!🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓

