Bribe Demanding Bogus Cop Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 25 year old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a police officer and demanding bribes from unlicenced business operators and artisanal miners at Selous, Mashonaland West province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On November 25, 2022, ZRP Saruwe arrested Welcome Darikwa (25) in connection with impersonating a police officer.

The suspect demanded bribes from shops owners and artisanal miners whilst pretending to be a police officer,” said Nyathi.

He said in one of the cases which occurred on November 24 this year, at Norwood farm in Selous, the suspect demanded and received US$58 bribe from an artisanal miner for failing to produce an Environmental Management Agency (EMA) licence.

“The suspect had allegedly approached the miner pretending to be a detective from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit deployed to check for licences at mines and shops in the area,” said the police spokesperson.

