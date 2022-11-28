Political Flip Flopper Jonathan Moyo Tears Into Kasukuwere

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo has hit back at Saviour Kasukuwere after the latter said he will never beg ZANU PF or President Emmerson Mnangagwa for forgiveness, and seek readmission into the party.

Kasukuwere, who, like Moyo, fell out of favour with ZANU PF following the November 2017 military coup, recently said he will not go on his knees to beg for forgiveness from his erstwhile colleagues.

He made the remarks after Moyo and another self-exiled former cabinet minister, Patrick Zhuwao issued a public apology to ZANU PF members over their role in a campaign calling for the party to be removed from power.

Responding to Kasukuwere, Moyo claimed the former ZANU PF political commissar made endless calls begging ZANU PF to be readmitted into the ruling party. Wrote Moyo on Twitter:

Yet days after the coup, Savior Kasukuwere coined the term “New Dispensation”; he later made endless forgiveness calls and begged a ZANU PF bigwig with “APOLOGY CATTLE”!

It’s cheap for Tyson to make hay out of the open ‘apology letter’ @PatrickZhuwao and I wrote. Our letter is public and is to ZANU PF members; unlike his private ‘APOLOGY CATTLE’ to ZANU PF bigwig.

@Hon_Kasukuwere, in 2017 wrote “Let’s embrace the new dispensation and build our nation. Unity is strength and peace are prerequisites for progress.

In a leaked virtual address to his supporters, Kasukuwere said he is not a coward and is available to lead if his supporters invite him to do so.

