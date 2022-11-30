England Bury Wales

England booked a last-16 tie with Senegal at the World Cup after thrashing Wales 3-0 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford in the second half sandwiched Phil Foden’s strike, vindicating Gareth Southgate’s decision to start the pair. Wales were hoping for an upset and the Iran versus USA result to go their way, but Rob Page and co will head home from Qatar after picking up just one point.

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford

Wales XI: Ward; N Williams, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Allen, Ampadu; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore- The Mirror

